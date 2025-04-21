Reactions as Kenyans endorse RAILA ODINGA as the head of Papacy after POPE FRANCIS’ death!







Monday, April 21, 2025 - Following the passing of Pope Francis at the age of 88, social media has erupted with tributes and speculation over who will succeed him as the head of the Catholic Church.

Amid the global buzz, Kenyans have taken a humorous twist, sarcastically endorsing ODM Party Leader, Raila Odinga, for the position of Pope.

This comes shortly after Raila's failed bid for the African Union Commission Chairperson role.

Known for his string of high-profile election losses, netizens are now playfully suggesting that perhaps the Vatican might be his next political frontier.

“Give Baba a chance,” one user joked.

See some of the posts below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST