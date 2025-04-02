Watch the embarrassing moment RUTO and KINDIKI tried addressing an ‘organic crowd’ in Nyeri County (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - A video showing President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki receiving a lukewarm reception in Narumoro, Nyeri County has left Kenyans talking.

In the clip, Kindiki attempts to rally the crowd, asking them to raise their hands if they support Ruto’s leadership.

“Wacha nione kwa mkono wale wanasema Rais aendelee, aendelee, aendelee,” he says.

However, the crowd remains silent and unresponsive, forcing him to cut his speech short.

Netizens speculate that the lack of enthusiasm might be due to poor crowd mobilization.

Unlike usual political gatherings filled with paid supporters, this seemed like an organic crowd.

If this trend continues, Ruto may face a tough battle regaining favor in the Mt. Kenya region, especially after Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment and his unexpected political truce with Raila Odinga.

Watch the video below.

Huko Narumoro Kindiki anasema “ Wacha nione kwa mkono wale wanasema Rais aendelee aendelee aendelee”.. Wakikuyu wanamkodolea macho tu. 😂 pic.twitter.com/FsUzt1QoJo — jim Njue (@jimNjue_) April 2, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST