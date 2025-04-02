Night drama as rival gangs fight in Huruma Estate, Nairobi, and destroy property - It was like a movie (VIDEOs)







Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - Residents of Huruma Estate in Nairobi were treated to dramatic scenes on Tuesday night after rival gangs engaged in a fierce fight, leading to the destruction of property.

According to eyewitnesses, the fight started in a club where the gangs were indulging in liquor.

In the video, the gang members, made up of young men in their early 20s, are seen confronting each other with stones as the residents scamper to safety.

Some cars that had been parked by the roadside were destroyed during the violent altercation.

Police from the nearby Huruma Police Station were deployed to quell the situation.

Huruma is among the informal settlements in Nairobi where insecurity is high.

Marauding gangs unleash terror on innocent residents, leaving some of the victims dead and others nursing life-threatening injuries.

Watch video of the gang fight.

Night drama as rival gangs fight in Huruma Estate, Nairobi, and destroy property - It was like a movie 2 pic.twitter.com/DzOG2nruc1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 2, 2025

Night drama as rival gangs fight in Huruma Estate, Nairobi, and destroy property - It was like a movie pic.twitter.com/GSvc2xKfXo — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 2, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST