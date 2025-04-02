SHOCK as Nairobi-based Lawyer is found dead in his office - See statement from LSK (PHOTO)







Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Nairobi Branch has issued a statement mourning the sudden passing of Peter Kagwi, a young and promising lawyer.

Kagwi, of Kagwi Githuku and Company Advocates, was found dead in his Nairobi office on Tuesday evening.

In an official statement, LSK Nairobi Branch Chair Eric Kivuva expressed deep sorrow over his death, describing him as a dedicated professional with a strong passion for mediation and dispute resolution.

"We are profoundly saddened to learn of the passing of Peter Kagwi.”

“He was a committed professional, particularly known for his advocacy of mediation as an alternative method of resolving disputes," the statement read.

Kivuva also highlighted Kagwi’s enthusiasm for political leadership, business, and personal growth, both intellectually and spiritually.

"He was an extraordinary individual who consistently exuded joy in his interactions.”

“We extend our sincere condolences to his family, colleagues, and all who had the honor of working alongside him," he added.Bottom of Form

While LSK did not disclose the cause of his death, they assured the public that investigations were underway to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST