Vocal ODM MP rubbishes MATIANG’I’s presidential bid and advises him to vie for this seat instead in 2027 - “I’ll mentor you”







Saturday, April 19, 2025 - The return of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i from the U.S has stirred political waters, especially after Jubilee Party officially endorsed him as their 2027 presidential flagbearer.

Welcomed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, Matiang’i’s arrival marked the beginning of intense political speculation.

While he’s yet to declare his presidential ambitions publicly, one ODM lawmaker is already pouring cold water on the idea.

Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, has dismissed Matiang’i’s potential bid, saying the former CS is “punching above his weight.”

Kaluma mocked the small turnout at the airport, claiming only ten people showed up to receive him, and that he couldn’t even muster the courage to address the press.

Kaluma advised Matiang’i to start lower, perhaps with a gubernatorial seat, where he can “learn the ropes” of elective politics.

In a surprising twist, he even offered to mentor Matiang’i on the political journey.

Kaluma also noted that relying on the 700,000 Gusii votes won’t cut it, stating that success in Kenyan politics lies in building a broad national coalition.Bottom of Form

