CCTV captures the moment thugs armed with pistols raided a keg joint at Highrise Estate and stole from patrons (VIDEO)







Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Armed thugs were captured on CCTV raiding a keg joint at Highrise Estate as insecurity escalates in different parts of the country.

In the footage, a thug is seen entering the keg joint before whipping out a pistol and firing a shot to scare the patrons.

He then orders the patrons to surrender and ransacks their pockets looking for valuables, including money and phones.

His gang members join him shortly after, and they continue ransacking the patrons’ pockets.

The thugs left after accomplishing their mission, leaving the patrons terrified.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST