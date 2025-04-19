President RUTO was among guests at WETANG’ULA’s daughter’s glamorous wedding (See more PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 19, 2025 - President William Ruto was among the high profile guests at the wedding of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s daughter, Tamara Wetang’ula, on Friday, April 19th.

The elegant ceremony, held at Wetang’ula’s home in Namuyemba, Bungoma County, was attended by a host of high-profile leaders including Cabinet Secretaries Soipan Tuya and Rebecca Miano, Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka, and Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa.

The President, dressed in beige trousers, a light purple shirt, a black checked blazer, and matching beige hat with brown Chelsea boots, added charm with a classy walking stick.

While details of his speech remain under wraps, his presence was deeply appreciated.

Speaker Wetang’ula took to X to thank Ruto, writing, “The foundation of our nation and society is family.

“To H.E President William Ruto, thank you for honouring our family and gracing the occasion.”

He added;

“This Easter remains a memorable one for my family, as we witness our daughter take the next step of commitment to love.”

Sending a heartfelt message to the couple, he said, “To Tamara and Anthony... I wish you a lifetime of love and happiness... May your marriage be blessed with all of life’s goodness?”

Tamara, an engineer and Monash University alumna, is Wetangula’s youngest daughter from his first wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST