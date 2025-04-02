Viral VIDEO of Senator KAREN NYAMU and MP KURURIA mocking KIKUYUs opposed to RUTO’s Mt. Kenya tour sparks reactions (WATCH)

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu and Gatundu North MP, Njoroge Kururia, have ignited fresh controversy after a video of them making derogatory remarks about Kikuyus opposed to President Ruto’s Mt Kenya tour went viral.
In the clip, Nyamu - no stranger to controversy - boldly
raises a middle finger while speaking in Kikuyu, saying, “We touched the
mountain, and we will come back to do it again.”
Meanwhile, Kururia, attempting to tone things down, jokes
about his church position: “We have pastors in our midst, and I also am a
church elder. I might be chased away.”
Nyamu then fires back, “Watu wote wakuje Sagana,” an
apparent reference to President Ruto’s development tour in Mt. Kenya.
Their remarks have sparked backlash online, with many
criticizing their behavior as unbecoming of elected leaders.
Watch the video below.
April 1, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
