Senator CHERARGEI throws a bash to celebrate after The Standard newspaper published a headline hitting out at MURKOMEN for being incompetent







Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei reportedly threw a bash to celebrate after The Standard newspaper published a headline a week ago, hitting out at Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for being incompetent.

The local daily labelled Murkomen as a ‘Below Average CS’ over the rise in insecurity.

Cherargei, who doesn’t see eye to eye with Murkomen, hosted a bash at a city liquor joint where he celebrated the hard-hitting headline and bought his close allies alcohol, saying he has been vindicated.

Those in attendance say he bought several copies of the newspaper and hired youths to distribute them in Murkomen’s home County.

The vocal Senator was heard saying that the headline vindicated his assertions that Murkomen is incompetent and should be fired from the Cabinet.

