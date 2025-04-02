GACHAGUA left with an egg on his face after his late brother’s wife joined President RUTO at his rally in Nyeri - He was accused of disinheriting her







Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sister-in-law, Margaret Karungaru, joined President William Ruto in Nyeri during his first day tour of the Mt. Kenya region.

Karungaru is the wife of Nderitu Gachagua, the late brother of former Deputy President and a former Nyeri Governor.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki acknowledged her presence and said Ruto had appointed her as a commissioner at the National Gender and Equality Commission.

“Dr. Margaret Karungaru, the widow of former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, has been appointed by Ruto as a commissioner at the National Gender and Equality Commission, which addresses women's issues,” Kindiki said.

Karungaru was appointed by Ruto to the position in April 2023 and was sworn in by Chief Justice Martha Koome, who also serves as President of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

Her presence at Ruto’s rally has sparked reactions due to the ongoing political feud between Gachagua and his former boss, President William Ruto.

It is also worth noting that Gachagua was accused of disinheriting her during his impeachment.

Margaret was pictured sharing a light moment with President William Ruto’s close confidant, Oscar Sudi, and former Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha.

