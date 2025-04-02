GACHAGUA left with an egg on his face after his late brother’s wife joined President RUTO at his rally in Nyeri - He was accused of disinheriting her

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sister-in-law, Margaret Karungaru, joined President William Ruto in Nyeri during his first day tour of the Mt. Kenya region.
Karungaru is the wife of Nderitu Gachagua, the late brother
of former Deputy President and a former Nyeri Governor.
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki acknowledged her presence
and said Ruto had appointed her as a commissioner at the National Gender and
Equality Commission.
“Dr. Margaret Karungaru, the widow of former Nyeri Governor
Nderitu Gachagua, has been appointed by Ruto as a commissioner at the National
Gender and Equality Commission, which addresses women's issues,” Kindiki said.
Karungaru was appointed by Ruto to the position in April
2023 and was sworn in by Chief Justice Martha Koome, who also serves as President
of the Supreme Court of Kenya.
Her presence at Ruto’s rally has sparked reactions due to
the ongoing political feud between Gachagua and his former boss, President
William Ruto.
It is also worth noting that Gachagua was accused of
disinheriting her during his impeachment.
Margaret was pictured sharing a light moment with President William Ruto’s close confidant, Oscar Sudi, and former Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments