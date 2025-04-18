





Friday, April 18, 2025 - Detectives have arrested two gay Kikuyu men who have been posing as female masseurs and luring unsuspecting victims to an apartment in Roysambu, where they rob them.

The suspects, Alex Mugo Wachira and Simon Chomba Mbogo, advertise “professional massage services” online.

The suspects were arrested after they lured a victim to their apartment along Lumumba Drive in Roysambu and robbed him.

According to the victim, the two men whipped out knives and forced him to transfer Sh 280,000 from his bank account.

They also robbed him of his valuables and unceremoniously threw him out.

Investigations were initiated after the matter was reported to the police at Kasarani Police Station, and through forensic leads, the suspects were arrested while having a good time at a chilling spot in Kamiti prison area, probably using the stolen cash.

The duo is currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

The suspects also frequent affluent clubs where they prey on unsuspecting male patrons while posing as ladies.

The gay suspects are active on Tiktok where they share videos dressed like ladies.

Watch the videos.

VIDEOs of the two GAY KIKUYU MEN arrested in Roysambu for posing as female masseurs and robbing unsuspecting men - They also go to affluent clubs to lure male patrons pic.twitter.com/U84I3QOFbK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 18, 2025

VIDEOs of the two GAY KIKUYU MEN arrested in Roysambu for posing as female masseurs and robbing unsuspecting men - They also go to affluent clubs to lure male patrons 2 pic.twitter.com/rjnNNOSa4L — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 18, 2025

VIDEOs of the two GAY KIKUYU MEN arrested in Roysambu for posing as female masseurs and robbing unsuspecting men - They also go to affluent clubs to lure male patrons 3 pic.twitter.com/wKOVuJUDll — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 18, 2025

Below are photos of the suspects after they were arrested by Kasarani-based detectives.

