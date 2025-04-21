VIDEO!! A sneak peek into lawyer STEVE NDEDA’s posh village home - He conned a foreigner Ksh 25 million alongside KIBANJA’s husband and faces money laundering charges







Monday, April 21, 2025 - Flamboyant city lawyer Steve Ndeda is not a new name in the corridors of justice.

Last year, he was arraigned before the Chief Magistrates’ Court at Kahawa on charges of forgery, uttering forged documents and money laundering.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), following a tip-off on June 26th, 2023, that linked Ndeda to an alleged multi-million dollar land deal.

The DCI’s Financial Investigations Unit uncovered that Ndeda’s law firm, Ndeda & Company, had received a staggering USD 52,490,000 through wired transfers purportedly as payment for a 50-acre parcel of land in Kajiado County.

The deal, according to the sale agreement, was between vendor Andrew Simiyu and purchaser Alguns Limited.

However, the twist came when the funds were traced to a completely different entity - Algans Eood, based in Sofia, Bulgaria.

“Suspicion arose when it was revealed that Algun Limited’s main business is arms trading,” noted an investigator.

“This discovery fueled concerns of a possible international money laundering syndicate or arms smuggling ring.”

Ndeda’s Nairobi bank account received the funds, but the transfer was flagged and reversed for non-compliance with banking regulations on money laundering and suspicious transactions.

Further investigations revealed that the sale agreement, allegedly signed by Andrew Simiyu, was a forgery.

Simiyu denied having any knowledge of the agreement or authorizing the sale of his land.

“I did not sign that document. I have no idea about any sale of my land,” Simiyu asserted, disputing the entire transaction.

Ndeda, alongside Kibanja’s estranged husband Rodgers Obure, alias Rojadhat, were also exposed two months ago after conning a foreign investor $195,000 (about Ksh 25 million) in the UAE.

They further bribed senior officials in the immigration department to prevent the complainant from entering Kenya to pursue legal action.

The controversial lawyer lives a flamboyant lifestyle using proceeds of crime.

Here’s a sneak peek into his lavish village home, where he occasionally hosts friends and fellow fraudsters among them Langata Member of Parliament Jalang’o.

