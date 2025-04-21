VIDEO!! A sneak peek into lawyer STEVE NDEDA’s posh village home - He conned a foreigner Ksh 25 million alongside KIBANJA’s husband and faces money laundering charges

Monday, April 21, 2025 - Flamboyant city lawyer Steve Ndeda is not a new name in the corridors of justice.
Last year, he was arraigned before the Chief Magistrates’
Court at Kahawa on charges of forgery, uttering forged documents and money
laundering.
The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Directorate
of Criminal Investigations (DCI), following a tip-off on June 26th,
2023, that linked Ndeda to an alleged multi-million dollar land deal.
The DCI’s Financial Investigations Unit uncovered that
Ndeda’s law firm, Ndeda & Company, had received a staggering USD 52,490,000
through wired transfers purportedly as payment for a 50-acre parcel of land in
Kajiado County.
The deal, according to the sale agreement, was between
vendor Andrew Simiyu and purchaser Alguns Limited.
However, the twist came when the funds were traced to a
completely different entity - Algans Eood, based in Sofia, Bulgaria.
“Suspicion arose when it was revealed that Algun Limited’s
main business is arms trading,” noted an investigator.
“This discovery fueled concerns of a possible international
money laundering syndicate or arms smuggling ring.”
Ndeda’s Nairobi bank account received the funds, but the
transfer was flagged and reversed for non-compliance with banking regulations
on money laundering and suspicious transactions.
Further investigations revealed that the sale agreement,
allegedly signed by Andrew Simiyu, was a forgery.
Simiyu denied having any knowledge of the agreement or
authorizing the sale of his land.
“I did not sign that document. I have no idea about any sale
of my land,” Simiyu asserted, disputing the entire transaction.
Ndeda, alongside Kibanja’s estranged husband Rodgers Obure,
alias Rojadhat, were also exposed two months ago after conning a foreign
investor $195,000 (about Ksh 25 million) in the UAE.
They further bribed senior officials in the immigration
department to prevent the complainant from entering Kenya to pursue legal
action.
The controversial lawyer lives a flamboyant lifestyle using
proceeds of crime.
Here’s a sneak peek into his lavish village home, where he
occasionally hosts friends and fellow fraudsters among them Langata Member of
Parliament Jalang’o.
A sneak peek into lawyer STEVE NDEDA’s posh village home - He conned a foreigner Ksh 25 million alongside KIBANJA’s husband and faces money laundering charges pic.twitter.com/Nl3Lh43MWO— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 21, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments