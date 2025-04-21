These hot waitresses spotted at a popular entertainment spot in Eldoret have sparked reactions - ‘Wababa watakula school fees’ (PHOTOs)







Monday, April 21, 2025 - Photos of stunning waitresses from Eldoret’s popular Tamasha Bar & Grill have gone viral, sparking a lively buzz online.

The petite beauties struck playful poses beside a tractor - a cheeky tribute to the region’s deep agricultural roots.

While many applauded the creativity, others raised concerns, suggesting the eye-catching promo might tempt farmers to part with their hard-earned cash.

With schools set to reopen soon, some netizens jokingly warned that money meant for school fees or farm inputs might find its way to the popular entertainment spot.

Check out the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST