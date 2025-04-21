EXPOSED!! KIBANJA’s flamboyant cheating husband RODGERS OBURE is a global fraudster – See how he defrauded a foreign investor Ksh 25 million







Monday, April 21, 2025 - Kibanja’s estranged husband, Rodgers Obure Omwamba, alias Rojadhat, has been flaunting a lavish lifestyle on social media that leaves netizens questioning about the source of his wealth.

Rodgers masquerades as the Chief Executive Officer of Capitaland East Africa Ltd, a title he uses to defraud investors.

In February this year, Rodgers alongside city lawyer Stephen Juma Ndeda were exposed as serious global fraudsters.

The duo were alleged to have bribed senior officials in the immigration department to block a complainant they defrauded $195,000 (about Ksh 25 million) in the UAE, preventing him from entering Kenya to pursue legal action.

The complainant entered into a business deal with Rodgers and his accomplices, who are global fraudsters, and lost the money.

The complainant further revealed that during his last visit to Kenya, he faced severe mistreatment.

Rodgers and his accomplices subjected him to physical abuse and endangered his life.

Blogger Edgar Obare had also exposed Rodgers for orchestrating government tender scams, money laundering and bribery to obtain hundreds of millions of shillings from foreign investors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST