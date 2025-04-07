Video of ruthless women assaulting a man at KICC over handouts sparks outrage - They even stole his phone (WATCH)







Monday, April 7, 2025 - A shocking video of a man being assaulted by a group of women at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) has sparked outrage on social media.

In the clip, the visibly angry women are seen manhandling the man while demanding money from him, while bystanders watch without intervening.

They also snatched his phone and walked away, leaving him bruised.

Reports suggest the man had allegedly received money from a politician meant to be shared with the women, but attempted to short-change them.

Netizens were quick to condemn the assault, with many questioning the public’s silence during the incident.

Some pointed out the glaring double standards, wondering if the same passive reaction would have occurred had the roles been reversed.

Watch the video below.

Some Nasty business here ! pic.twitter.com/uaFFMwcwGY — Chris Sambu (@the_sambu) April 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST