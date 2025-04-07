Embarrassing!! Aging South Sudan President SALVA KIIR urinates on himself in public again (VIDEO)







Monday, April 7, 2025 - South Sudan President Salva Kiir is once again trending after he appeared to wet himself when he met Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Juba last week during an official visit.

The video showed urine stains spread down the 71-year-old President’s black trousers as he stood for the national anthem alongside Museveni.

This is not the first time that Salva Kiir is trending for urinating on himself.

Last year, six journalists were detained after circulating a video of the aging president urinating on himself during an official event.

Kiir has been president since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

Government officials have repeatedly denied rumors circulating on social media that he is unwell.

The country has been embroiled in conflict for much of the past decade.

Watch the video.

Embarrassing!! Aging South Sudan President SALVA KIIR urinates on himself in public again pic.twitter.com/PFhlSeFGEN — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST