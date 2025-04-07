PHOTOs of the lavish house that KAWIRA MWANGAZA built months after getting into office - It sits on a 20 acre piece of land







Monday, April 7, 2025 - Former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza lives in a multi-million house believed to have been built using proceeds of corruption.

She built the lavish home that sits on a 20 acre piece of land, months after getting into office.

Vocal X personality Francis Gaitho shared photos of the home and called out Kenyans for electing corrupt leaders like Kawira Mwangaza, who loot mercilessly.

Kawira was impeached over corruption after it was established that she was diverting public funds through suspicious payments to relatives and close aides.

A petition was filed at the Senate and presented to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to probe how some Ksh.42.4 million was paid to four individuals within the last one year.