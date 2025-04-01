





Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - A group of students from Meru Polytechnic are being mobilized to turn up and cheer President William Ruto when he visits Maua on Wednesday.

The students were captured on camera being coached on how they will respond to Ruto’s roadside speeches during his visit.

They have been promised free lunch and other goodies.

The students are expected to assemble at the institution at exactly 7AM on Wednesday before being ferried to Ruto’s roadside rallies in buses.

Ruto kicked off his five-day tour of the Mt.Kenya region on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, local Governors and other leaders, Ruto will visit nine counties: Nyeri, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Embu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, and Murang’a.

The President’s visit will focus on unveiling new projects, inspecting ongoing developments, and commissioning completed ones. Among the highlighted projects are road networks, electricity supply, water access, and health facilities that are essential for improving the livelihoods of local residents.

On Tuesday, Ruto will visit Rumuruti in Laikipia West Constituency, Nanyuki in Laikipia East, and Narumoru in Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County.

He will then head to Meru and Kirinyaga on Wednesday to continue his tour.

The tour is shrouded in political tensions in the region, especially following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

VIDEO of Meru Polytechnic students being coached on how to respond to RUTO’s roadside speeches - Money is being distributed in sacks pic.twitter.com/t2KFKb7FEK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST