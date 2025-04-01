Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - A group of students from Meru Polytechnic are being mobilized to turn up and cheer President William Ruto when he visits Maua on Wednesday.
The students were captured on camera being coached on how
they will respond to Ruto’s roadside speeches during his visit.
They have been promised free lunch and other goodies.
The students are expected to assemble at the institution at
exactly 7AM on Wednesday before being ferried to Ruto’s roadside rallies in
buses.
Ruto kicked off his five-day tour of the Mt.Kenya region on
Tuesday.
Accompanied by
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, local Governors and other leaders, Ruto will
visit nine counties: Nyeri, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Embu, Nyandarua, Laikipia,
Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, and Murang’a.
The President’s visit will focus
on unveiling new projects, inspecting ongoing developments, and commissioning
completed ones. Among the highlighted projects are road networks, electricity
supply, water access, and health facilities that are essential for improving
the livelihoods of local residents.
On Tuesday, Ruto will visit
Rumuruti in Laikipia West Constituency, Nanyuki in Laikipia East, and Narumoru
in Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County.
He will then head to Meru and
Kirinyaga on Wednesday to continue his tour.
The tour is shrouded in political tensions in the region, especially following the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
VIDEO of Meru Polytechnic students being coached on how to respond to RUTO’s roadside speeches - Money is being distributed in sacks pic.twitter.com/t2KFKb7FEK— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 1, 2025
The
The Kenyan DAILY POST
