A LADY is among suspects that were arrested as police nab notorious highway robbers - They target motorists along Mombasa-Nairobi Highway (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - Police officers based at Voi Police Station have apprehended three notorious highway robbers who have been evading capture for quite some time.

The suspects, Joseph Macharia Mwangi, 40, Peter Muchemi Maina, 36, and Agnes Malemba Mshenga, 32, were taken into custody after a meticulous surveillance operation along the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

The trio was intercepted at Vacani Resort while traveling in a white Subaru Legacy with the license plate KCJ 842Z.

Upon conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, officers uncovered three sets of reflective number plates KCR 879U, KCA 583L, and KAZ 946L.

Additionally, the officers recovered a range of suspicious items, including jungle uniforms, a kitchen knife, two Maasai swords, and a mechanics kit loaded with spanners, a jack, pressure pumps, puncture repair tools, brake pads, and various house-breaking implements.

The three suspects are now in custody at Voi Police Station, where they are undergoing processing in preparation for their arraignment.

