Super Metro Sacco on the spot again after a drunk driver caused an accident that claimed the life of a passenger at Nyayo Stadium (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - A passenger died after a Super Metro Sacco bus he was travelling in was involved in an accident at Nyayo Stadium at night.

Reports indicate that the driver, who was drunk, lost control of the vehicle, leading to the fatal accident.

The Sacco has not released a statement concerning the accident, with the family of the deceased seeking justice.

There has been heightened public outcry over rising cases of indiscipline among Super Metro drivers and conductors.





Some drivers report to work while drunk, putting the lives of passengers and other road users at risk.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) had suspended the operations of the popular Sacco over what the authority termed as non-compliance with public service vehicles regulations and other set conditions.





The Kenyan DAILY POST