





Monday, April 7, 2025 - Tanzanian model and brand influencer, Nana Dollz, lives a flamboyant lifestyle funded by her wealthy boyfriend, Ronald Karauri, the Sportspesa CEO and Kasarani Member of Parliament.

The young lady opened up about her multi-million home in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam and revealed that she was funded by Karauri to build it.

The project had stalled before she met the wealthy MP.

Besides building her the posh home, he sends her a monthly allowance of Ksh 500,000.

Nana said whenever she goes broke, she calls Karauri crying, and he sends her money instantly.





Watch the video of the luxurious home.

Video of the lavish house that Kasarani MP and Sportspesa CEO RONALD KARAURI has built for his Tanzanian girlfriend - She confessed he gives her a monthly allowance of Ksh 500,000 pic.twitter.com/SQRPQnWt3X — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 7, 2025

