“KARAURI had already divorced his wife when I met him” - His Tanzanian girlfriend NANA DOLLZ opens up about their affair (VIDEO)







Monday, April 7, 2025 - Kasarani MP, Ronald Karauri’s Tanzanian girlfriend, Nana Dollz, has broken her silence after their affair was exposed to the public by Mange Kinambi, a popular social media personality.

Speaking in a candid interview, Nana confirmed that she is dating Karauri and revealed that he was already divorced when she met him.

She further denied Mange’s claims that she was dating multiple wealthy men at the same time.

“I am only dating Karauri. Most people don’t know that he was already divorced when I met him. His divorce was private,” she said and denied being a homewrecker.

Nana also admitted that she has been frequenting Karauri’s palatial home in one of the upscale neighbourhoods in the city after photos and videos of her in his living room and bedroom leaked.

Reports indicate that Karauri and his estranged wife, Ruth, an accomplished commercial pilot, parted ways three years ago over infidelity and domestic violence.

Karauri would subject her to physical abuse and cheat on her with multiple women, prompting her to walk away.

Watch a video of his Tanzanian girlfriend speaking about their affair.

“KARAURI had already divorced his wife when I met him” - His Tanzanian girlfriend NANA DOLLZ opens up about their affair pic.twitter.com/BmoxIODm9j — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 7, 2025

