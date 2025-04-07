“KARAURI had already divorced his wife when I met him” - His Tanzanian girlfriend NANA DOLLZ opens up about their affair (VIDEO)

Monday, April 7, 2025 - Kasarani MP, Ronald Karauri’s Tanzanian girlfriend, Nana Dollz, has broken her silence after their affair was exposed to the public by Mange Kinambi, a popular social media personality.
Speaking in a candid interview, Nana confirmed that she is
dating Karauri and revealed that he was already divorced when she met him.
She further denied Mange’s claims that she was dating
multiple wealthy men at the same time.
“I am only dating Karauri. Most people don’t know that he
was already divorced when I met him. His divorce was private,” she said and
denied being a homewrecker.
Nana also admitted that she has been frequenting Karauri’s
palatial home in one of the upscale neighbourhoods in the city after photos and
videos of her in his living room and bedroom leaked.
Reports indicate that Karauri and his estranged wife, Ruth,
an accomplished commercial pilot, parted ways three years ago over infidelity
and domestic violence.
Karauri would subject her to physical abuse and cheat on her
with multiple women, prompting her to walk away.
Watch a video of his Tanzanian girlfriend speaking about
their affair.
“KARAURI had already divorced his wife when I met him” - His Tanzanian girlfriend NANA DOLLZ opens up about their affair pic.twitter.com/BmoxIODm9j— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 7, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
