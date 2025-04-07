Two Machakos MCAs exchange kicks and blows at a Malindi hotel as each claim the rights to spend the night with a fellow lady MCA - She is very beautiful (PHOTOs)







Monday, April 7, 2025 - Drama unfolded at a Malindi hotel a few days ago when two MCAs from Machakos County exchanged blows as each claimed the right to spend the night with a fellow lady MCA.

Kinanie Ward MCA, Francis Kavyu, and Masinga Central MCA Joshua Mwonga, were all determined to win the favors of Kyeleni MCA, Grace Bahati, popularly known as Zora.

Zora has been secretly dating Kavyu for quite some time, but lately, he has been facing financial challenges, with auctioneers calling on him.

She started seeing Mwonga after Kavyu went broke.

The two MCAs did not know that Zora was playing them.

Mwonga became suspicious after he spotted Kavyu and Zora holding hands and kissing.

He decided to set a trap for Zora to unravel the truth after he asked her for an evening out but she complained of having a serious headache.

Mwonga reportedly paid one of the staff members at the hotel to keep an eye on Zora and Kavyu and notify him in case of strange activities.

Unaware she was being monitored, Zora sneaked into Kavyu’s room at around 11:30 pm, and Mwonga was immediately notified by the ‘spy’.

Mwonga headed to the room where Zora and Kavyu had locked themselves and knocked at the door.

He caught her red-handed quenching Kavyu’s thirst, leading to a confrontation.

The two MCAs exchanged kicks and blows, bringing the whole hotel to a standstill.

Clients and hotel staff rushed to separate them as Zora dashed to her room.

The MCAs had been flown to Malindi by Matungulu Member of Parliament Stephen Mule, to hide them in order to ensure there weren’t enough members to impeach Machakos Assembly speaker Ann Kiusya.

Interestingly, Zora is also Mule’s mistress, and he reportedly financed her campaigns.

See photos of the beautiful MCA.

Kavyu.





Mwonga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST