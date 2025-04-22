VIDEO of KIBANJA’s husband’s hot Somali side-chick partying hard in a popular uptown club emerges - She is a party animal (WATCH)







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Just a day after Kenyan model and influencer Agnes Kibanja exposed her husband, controversial businessman Rodger Obure (aka Rojadhat), for cheating only four months into their glamorous wedding, the internet is buzzing with more tea.

A video of the pretty Somali lady partying hard at an upscale Nairobi club has surfaced online.

Apparently, the lady is a party animal often spotted in high-end joints frequented by flashy scammers and shady politicians.

This is where she reportedly met Rojadhat, who is shadowy character.

Watch the video below.

Munatoa wapi hizi videos za side chick wa Kibanja's husband partying 😭. Is this how people with private lives live 🙊. pic.twitter.com/uoaMzVtltA — Just__Irene (@Just__Irene) April 21, 2025

