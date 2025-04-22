How KIBANJA’s heartbreak sheds light on the curse of beauty - Her husband cheated on her just four months after their lavish wedding!







Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - While many women dream of being breathtakingly beautiful with curves in all the right places, sometimes beauty can be more of a burden than a blessing.

For women who turn heads wherever they go, genuine love often feels like a distant dream.

Many men see such women as trophies - just another item to tick off their bucket list.

Once the thrill fades, so does their interest.

Some even go as far as marrying these stunning women, only to stray soon after.

This harsh reality hit home for Kenyan model and influencer Kibanja, who recently revealed that her husband, businessman Roja Dhat, has been cheating, just four months after their lavish December 2024 wedding.

Her confession has stunned netizens, with many questioning how anyone could cheat on someone so beautiful.

Sadly, her story reflects a truth many gorgeous women silently endure.

Well, beauty can be a blessing and curse.





