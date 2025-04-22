Ex-Kiambu Governor FERDINARD WAITITU’s niece, YVONNE MUGURE, attacks her fiance’s side chick and leaves her with a disfigured face, 2 days before her ruracio (PHOTO)

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - Local content creator and former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand
Waititu’s niece, Yvonne Mugure, reportedly confronted her fiancé’s side chick
and attacked her, two days before her dowry ceremony.
Yvonne is dating popular local deejay, DJ Rigz, and
according to rumours swirling around, she found out that Rigz was having an
affair with another lady.
Yvonne, alongside her friend, confronted the lady and
viciously attacked her, leaving her with serious injuries.
So severe were the injuries that she underwent surgery.
Yvonne announced that she was officially off the market two
months ago.
She flaunted her engagement ring and showered praises to the
local deejay for treating her like a queen.
“So I’ve been so quiet because I was getting loved on and
literally being treated like a queen,” she bragged.
Little did she know that DJ Riggz was cheating on her and pulling romantic surprises to cover his tracks.
