





Thursday, April 24, 2025 - A group of youthful revelers died on the spot after the car they were traveling in was involved in a tragic accident near Kahawa West.

Reports indicate that the victims were driving home in the middle of the night after partying at Habanos Lounge, an affluent entertainment joint along the Northern By-pass near Kiambu Road, when the accident occurred.

The driver, who was heavily intoxicated, rammed into a stationary truck.

Members of the public who rushed to the scene of the accident had a hard time removing the bodies of the victims from the wreckage.

The ill-fated car was written off, following the impact.

All the occupants in the vehicle died on the spot.

Watch the video.

VIDEO of the ill-fated car that claimed the lives of young revelers while driving from a drinking spree at Habanos Lounge - The car was written off pic.twitter.com/4qm0S0LFIZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST