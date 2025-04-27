KHALIF KAIRO ex-girlfriend and alleged gold-digger, CERA IMANI, reportedly elopes with city tycoon FRANCIS NG’ANG’A, months after his wife died while undergoing cosmetic surgery







Sunday, April 27, 2025 - A netizen has ignited a firestorm of speculation on social media by claiming that Cera Imani, a figure known in Kenya’s online circles, is allegedly dating Francis Ng'ang'a, the widower of the late Lucy Wambui.

Ng’ang’a is a well-known car dealer and runs Valley Road Motors, one of the most popular car yards in the country.

His wife passed away in October last year while undergoing a surgical procedure at the controversial Body by Design Clinic.

Claims of Cera dating the wealthy businessman surfaced recently on platforms like X, stirring intense discussions



Neither Cera Imani nor Francis Ng'ang'a has publicly addressed the allegations at the time of this report.

Cera Imani, a well-known gold-digger with a soft spot for rich men, came into the limelight when she had a fling with disgraced car dealer Khalif Kairo.





Kairo, who is in remand after failing to raise a bond of Ksh 500,000, squandered his money by flying the flashy socialite-cum-model to exotic vacations in Jamaica, India and Malaysia.

Their publicized affair lasted for a few months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST