CLUB MADNESS! These two ladies have left tongues wagging with their crazy antics - Are they LESBIANS? (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 27, 2025 - A viral video of two bold ladies getting cozy in a packed Nairobi club has set social media abuzz.

In the clip, the pair is seen getting wild on the dance floor, likely fueled by a few drinks, as amused revelers look on.

While some netizens brushed it off as two friends simply having a great time, others couldn’t help but speculate that their sizzling chemistry hinted at something a little deeper than friendship.

Watch the video via this LINK>>> and see reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST