The two GAY KIKUYU men arrested by DCI in Roysambu for posing as women denied entry at a popular entertainment joint in Nairobi - They were dressed like ladies (PHOTO)







Sunday, April 27, 2025 - Simon Chomba and Alex Mugo, the two gay men who were arrested by DCI last week for posing as female masseurs and luring unsuspecting victims to an apartment in Roysambu where they robbed them, were denied entry at a popular entertainment joint in Nairobi.

They went to the joint dressed like ladies after being released on bond.

It is believed that they had gone to prey on unsuspecting male patrons, only for them to be denied entry by the security.

The two men were seen leaving the entertainment joint looking embarrassed after being chased away.





The suspects’ photos were paraded online by DCI last week after they lured an unsuspecting man into their apartment in Roysambu and robbed him of Ksh 280,000.

They had posted an online advertisement pretending to be stunning females offering professional massage services.

