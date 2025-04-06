





Sunday, April 6, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment some brainwashed church members were captured on camera singing and dancing in the rain as they escorted their pastor and his wife to the church.

The man of God and his spouse were being driven in a multi-million guzzler as the congregants were being rained on.

Watch the video.

Video of brainwashed church members praising in the rain while the pastor and his wife were being driven in a multi-million guzzler pic.twitter.com/hdXp862LvU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 6, 2025

