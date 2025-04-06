Thika Chief Magisrate STELLAH ATAMBO reportedly demands 2% of property for favouarable ruling in succession matters - This woman is irredeemably corrupt

Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Thika Chief Magistrate, Stellah Atambo, is facing fresh corruption allegations after it emerged that she demands a slice of the property in succession matters.
Reports indicate that the corrupt magistrate demands 2% of
the property to rule in a particular way.
Failure to comply attracts her wrath.
Most of the victims are heirs of wealthy tycoons who passed
on without a will.
Lawyers are planning to expose Atambo for being involved in
corruption.
Last month, officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption
Commission (EACC) raided her house and recovered Ksh 2 million stashed in a
laptop bag.
The money was suspected to be proceeds of corruption.
