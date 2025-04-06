MILLIE ODHIAMBO stuns female executives in a meeting after advising them to use their bodies to get favours







Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Suba North Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo, reportedly stunned women business executives and other female leaders during a meeting after she suggested that there is more than one way to get ahead in their careers.

The seasoned politician advised the women to use their bodies to climb the corporate ladder.

She had been invited to speak on how female executives can improve their leadership skills.

Millie’s bedroom talk at the important meeting left the audience red-faced.

The Kenyan DAILY POST