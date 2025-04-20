The Kasarani building that made headlines after occupants were compelled to vacate after it started sinking is now full - The owner changed the building’s colour (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 20, 2025 - About two years ago, a newly built apartment in Kasarani made headlines after the occupants were compelled to vacate after it started to sink.

The tenants raised the alarm after the building started to develop cracks on the ground floor, where the vehicles were parked.

Foundation pillars had already started to exhibit a noticeable slant, accompanied by instances of the ground floor caving in.

Officials from the National Construction Authority (NCA) visited the sinking building and marked it unsafe.

It later emerged that the building had been built on riparian land.

Two years later, the building is almost full, raising concerns about the safety of the tenants.

The owner changed the colour of the building.

