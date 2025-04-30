U.S Government names some of the fake products flooding Kenya - ‘Most are sourced from China and UAE’

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - The U.S Government has named a wide range of counterfeit products flooding the Kenyan market.
In its 2025 Special 301 Report released on Tuesday, April 29th,
the Office of the U.S Trade Representative under President Donald Trump’s
administration listed Kenya among countries with insufficient measures to curb
the spread of fake goods.
According to the report, counterfeit items entering Kenya
include pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, chemicals, automotive and aircraft
parts, food and beverages, personal care products, household goods, apparel,
toys, and sporting equipment.
Most of these goods are sourced from Asian countries such as
China, India, Vietnam, Japan, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates.
The report reveals that these counterfeits are often shipped
directly to buyers or rerouted through transit hubs before being distributed to
third-country markets, including Kenya, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, and Russia.
It also raises alarm over the growing role of Southeast
Asian countries in manufacturing counterfeits as more brands shift production
from China.
Counterfeit pharmaceuticals remain a top concern, with
India, China, Singapore, and the UAE named as leading sources.
Additionally, the report highlights Kenya's flawed
Collective Management Organisations (CMOs), which manage copyrights, further
weakening intellectual property protections.
Despite these concerns, Kenya’s Anti-Counterfeit Authority
(ACA) continues nationwide crackdowns targeting counterfeit goods.
