Kenya could soon have one more official tribe as Chuka community seeks formal recognition as distinct ethnic group in Mt Kenya







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - Kenya could soon have one more official tribe following a petition presented to the National Assembly’s Public Petitions Committee on Tuesday, April 29th, seeking the formal recognition of the Chuka community as a distinct ethnic group.

The petition, submitted by Chuka Member of Parliament, Patrick Ntwiga, highlights the unique historical, cultural, and socio-economic characteristics of the Chuka people, who are primarily based in Tharaka Nithi County.

Ntwiga argued that despite their distinct identity, the community has long been subsumed under the Meru classification, hindering their access to essential services and full cultural expression.

“The Constitution recognises the right of every person to participate in cultural life and to use their language,” Ntwiga said, stressing the need for cultural preservation and equality.

He noted that the Chuka population exceeds 117,000, yet its members are often forced to adopt Meru or Kikuyu languages for education, religious practice, and public life.

The petition also outlined the Chuka’s traditional governance systems - Kiama gia Nkome and Kiama kia Mugongo - as further evidence of their distinct heritage.

The Committee welcomed the petition and will seek input from stakeholders before preparing a report for parliamentary debate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST