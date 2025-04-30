This PHOTO of the COTU’s Board of Directors that endorsed 74-year-old ATWOLI for a sixth term has left Kenyans talking!







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 - A photo of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Board endorsing Francis Atwoli for another term has sparked online debate due to the visibly elderly composition of the leadership, raising questions about youth representation.

COTU confirmed that Atwoli, 74, will defend his seat in next year’s elections set for Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu.

Executive committee members defended their decision, saying Atwoli remains the best candidate to champion workers’ rights.

Speaking in Nairobi on Tuesday, KAWU Secretary-General Moss Ndiema dismissed retirement rumours, saying, “It’s our democratic choice. Atwoli has the experience, knowledge, and passion Kenyan workers need.”

See the photo and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST