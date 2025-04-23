University of Nairobi 3rd year medical student takes his own life after directing his colleagues where to find his body - The body was recovered in a swimming pool (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Dennis Kamunya, a third-year Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery student at the University of Nairobi, tragically ended his life on Tuesday morning by drowning himself in a swimming pool within the school compound.

Before he took his own life, he had posted a message on his WhatsApp status, directing his colleagues where to find his body.

“At the bottom of the swimming pool. Apologies for any resulting inconvenience,” the message read.

The deceased student had also posted distressing messages on his X account, hinting that he was battling depression and drug addiction.

His death was confirmed by the Association of Medical Students at the University of Nairobi (AMSUN).

Kamunya was described by AMSUN as a bright student and a valued member of the medical community.

AMSUN urged students who might be battling depression to seek help instead of taking their own lives.

*The comrade is called Kamunya Dennis*

*This is what he posted today at 3 before his demise* pic.twitter.com/whLf9YrWOv — Mr oswagoh🇰🇪™ (@oswagohmikel) April 22, 2025