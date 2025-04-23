Close Shave! This reckless Boda Boda rider flirting with death on a busy road has shocked netizens (VIDEO)



Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - A jaw-dropping video of a boda boda rider recklessly weaving through traffic has left netizens stunned.

Captured riding dangerously close to the wrong lane with a passenger on board, the rider narrowly avoided a head-on collision with an oncoming truck.

The shocking clip has sparked outrage online, with many condemning the reckless behavior that not only risks the riders’ lives but also endangers other innocent road users.

Watch the video below.

