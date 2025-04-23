A whistleblower exposes how patients are dying at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital due to negligence as shocking details emerge that the facility employs unqualified medical personnel







Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Nairobi Women’s Hospital is once again under the spotlight as fresh insider accounts accuse top leadership of pushing the institution into a deeper state of dysfunction, neglect and silent collapse.

New complaints now allege that the hospital’s current troubles intensified after the entry of a female manager who, despite projecting an image of neutrality, is said to have quietly taken control of procurement, bullied workers in departments she has links to and abandoned her marketing role to pursue tender-related interests.

Staff now say her arrival coincided with the start of recurring salary delays.

One of the complaints outlines how staff in high-risk medical units have been left working under dangerous and unethical conditions.

According to this account, the hospital’s HDU operates without a single trained critical care nurse or ICU-certified doctor.

In addition, across all branches, the pharmacies are reportedly manned by unlicensed pharmaceutical technologists, with no qualified pharmacist present to supervise drug handling or patient prescriptions.

Whistleblowers are now appealing to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board and the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) to step in, investigate staffing gaps and publicly disclose how many patients walk out alive after ICU admission.

This same account points to a recent death involving a male patient from Eldoret who had flown to Nairobi for a prostate procedure on 16 April, only to die the following day.

The patient, said to have been in good health and walking unaided, reportedly went straight to theatre and never made it out alive.

The complainant believes internal decay is rooted in the makeup of the hospital’s senior leadership, which is almost entirely female.

From the CFO, GHR and HR consultant to the hospital managers, procurement head, and even the leadership of the affiliated college, nearly every decision-making seat is controlled by a woman.

Their decisions, the source claims, have created a pattern of oppression towards staff rather than solutions.

"Hi Nyakundi.

I am writing to expose deeply unethical and dangerous practices currently taking place at The Nairobi Women’s Hospital under the leadership of the CFO, HR, and hospital managers. They have weaponized their positions, putting both patients’ lives and staff well-being at risk.

The Hospital Manager in Nairobi has issued a directive that all salaries will be based on performance metrics, specifically how many patients are admitted and the length of stay in the ward.

This pressure is being applied even to non-clinical staff, who have no role in influencing patient numbers. Staff members are being coerced into admitting patients regardless of their condition, solely to inflate statistics and generate revenue.

Doctors receive a mere 1,500 upon admission, which incentivizes quick turnovers over quality care.

The responsibility for growing patient numbers falls under the manager’s role, which should focus on effectively marketing the hospital. Instead of doing her job, she is shifting this burden onto already overworked employees, encouraging unethical and dangerous shortcuts that violate the fundamental principles of healthcare.

Performance measurements should be tailored to each role—nurses should be evaluated on patient care quality, doctors on the quality of care provided, and front office staff based on their specific functions

However, the HR team, led by a consultant, has stood by silently, actively supporting these exploitative policies.

Staff members are fearful, demoralized, and silenced, working in an environment driven by fear and oppression. The consequences of these actions have already proven to be fatal.

Recently, a child died in one of the branches in Nairobi while in the ward, as a direct result of confusion and poor decision-making by the hospital manager, whose intention was to retain the patient for continued billing. This inhumane treatment is tantamount to criminal behavior.

Furthermore, grieving relatives have been denied access to the truth in a complete cover-up. Justice will remain elusive for this family unless serious action is taken.

The HR manager, despite her seemingly approachable demeanor, possesses a manipulative streak and is disorganized.

She fosters hypocrisy by favoring select employees based on personal bias rather than merit, which breeds resentment and distrust among staff. Pay discrepancies are rampant; some employees receive full salaries, while others get half or even a quarter of what they should be earning.

When questions are raised, such as a call from Dr. Thenyia for a full audit of payroll, the discrepancies remain unanswered.

The HR manager rules with inconsistency, undermining morale and fairness in the workplace. Many wonder how experienced personnel can be hired in an environment where previous qualified staff have left.

For instance, how is performance measured for Nurse Oluoch, who receives just 25% of his salary while Nurse Karanja receives 100% for the same month, in the same facility and department? Additionally, how can they justify the high rate of Caesarean deliveries, with 99% of deliveries performed this way, keeping mothers for five days before billing 24k for a 24-hour stay?

Dr. Thenyia had a vision for the hospital, but the people she trusts are undermining her efforts. I hear the board members are very astute, yet it is crucial to bring about change in this leadership for the betterment of both staff and patients."

