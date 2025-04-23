A whistleblower exposes how patients are dying at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital due to negligence as shocking details emerge that the facility employs unqualified medical personnel

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Nairobi Women’s Hospital is once again under the spotlight as fresh insider accounts accuse top leadership of pushing the institution into a deeper state of dysfunction, neglect and silent collapse.
New complaints now allege that the hospital’s current
troubles intensified after the entry of a female manager who, despite
projecting an image of neutrality, is said to have quietly taken control of
procurement, bullied workers in departments she has links to and abandoned her
marketing role to pursue tender-related interests.
Staff now say her arrival coincided with the start of
recurring salary delays.
One of the complaints outlines how staff in high-risk
medical units have been left working under dangerous and unethical conditions.
According to this account, the hospital’s HDU operates
without a single trained critical care nurse or ICU-certified doctor.
In addition, across all branches, the pharmacies are
reportedly manned by unlicensed pharmaceutical technologists, with no qualified
pharmacist present to supervise drug handling or patient prescriptions.
Whistleblowers are now appealing to the Pharmacy and Poisons
Board and the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union
(KMPDU) to step in, investigate staffing gaps and publicly disclose how many
patients walk out alive after ICU admission.
This same account points to a recent death involving a male
patient from Eldoret who had flown to Nairobi for a prostate procedure on 16
April, only to die the following day.
The patient, said to have been in good health and walking
unaided, reportedly went straight to theatre and never made it out alive.
The complainant believes internal decay is rooted in the
makeup of the hospital’s senior leadership, which is almost entirely female.
From the CFO, GHR and HR consultant to the hospital
managers, procurement head, and even the leadership of the affiliated college,
nearly every decision-making seat is controlled by a woman.
Their decisions, the source claims, have created a pattern
of oppression towards staff rather than solutions.
"Hi Nyakundi.
I am writing to expose
deeply unethical and dangerous practices currently taking place at The Nairobi
Women’s Hospital under the leadership of the CFO, HR, and hospital managers.
They have weaponized their positions, putting both patients’ lives and staff
well-being at risk.
The Hospital Manager
in Nairobi has issued a directive that all salaries will be based on
performance metrics, specifically how many patients are admitted and the length
of stay in the ward.
This pressure is being
applied even to non-clinical staff, who have no role in influencing patient
numbers. Staff members are being coerced into admitting patients regardless of
their condition, solely to inflate statistics and generate revenue.
Doctors receive a mere
1,500 upon admission, which incentivizes quick turnovers over quality care.
The responsibility for
growing patient numbers falls under the manager’s role, which should focus on
effectively marketing the hospital. Instead of doing her job, she is shifting
this burden onto already overworked employees, encouraging unethical and dangerous
shortcuts that violate the fundamental principles of healthcare.
Performance
measurements should be tailored to each role—nurses should be evaluated on
patient care quality, doctors on the quality of care provided, and front office
staff based on their specific functions
However, the HR team,
led by a consultant, has stood by silently, actively supporting these
exploitative policies.
Staff members are
fearful, demoralized, and silenced, working in an environment driven by fear
and oppression. The consequences of these actions have already proven to be
fatal.
Recently, a child died
in one of the branches in Nairobi while in the ward, as a direct result of
confusion and poor decision-making by the hospital manager, whose intention was
to retain the patient for continued billing. This inhumane treatment is tantamount
to criminal behavior.
Furthermore, grieving
relatives have been denied access to the truth in a complete cover-up. Justice
will remain elusive for this family unless serious action is taken.
The HR manager,
despite her seemingly approachable demeanor, possesses a manipulative streak
and is disorganized.
She fosters hypocrisy
by favoring select employees based on personal bias rather than merit, which
breeds resentment and distrust among staff. Pay discrepancies are rampant; some
employees receive full salaries, while others get half or even a quarter of
what they should be earning.
When questions are
raised, such as a call from Dr. Thenyia for a full audit of payroll, the
discrepancies remain unanswered.
The HR manager rules
with inconsistency, undermining morale and fairness in the workplace. Many
wonder how experienced personnel can be hired in an environment where previous
qualified staff have left.
For instance, how is
performance measured for Nurse Oluoch, who receives just 25% of his salary
while Nurse Karanja receives 100% for the same month, in the same facility and
department? Additionally, how can they justify the high rate of Caesarean deliveries,
with 99% of deliveries performed this way, keeping mothers for five days before
billing 24k for a 24-hour stay?
Dr. Thenyia had a
vision for the hospital, but the people she trusts are undermining her efforts.
I hear the board members are very astute, yet it is crucial to bring about
change in this leadership for the betterment of both staff and patients."
