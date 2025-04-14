“Unaniletea Mtoto Mgonjwa Nimezaa Na Wewe?” - Rogue pastor JAMES MAINA NGANGA chases away a mother who brought her sick child for prayers (VIDEO)







Monday, April 14, 2025 - Controversial city preacher James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism church is once again trending after he was captured on camera chasing away a woman, who had brought her sick kid to the church for prayers during a deliverance service.

The woman arrived at the church at 1 PM, a move that angered Pastor Ng’ang’a.

Ng’ang’a told the woman that she should have arrived at the church early if she wanted help.

“You should have arrived at the church early if you wanted to seek God and help from me. Don’t bring nonsense here. Go and tell your pastor to pray for you,” the arrogant preacher told the distressed woman.

The video comes days after the rogue preacher was captured on camera slapping a church member who was sleeping during a service, causing a public uproar.

Watch the video.

“Unaniletea Mtoto Mgonjwa Nimezaa Na Wewe?”- Rogue pastor JAMES MAINA NGANGA chases away a mother who brought her sick child for prayers pic.twitter.com/IUIuHv6xIC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 14, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST