LESBIAN AFFAIR!! AOKO OTIENO links Tourism CS REBECCA MIANO to a romantic affair with PS SLYVIA MUSEIYA - They reportedly meet at Novotel, Westlands, for escapades

Monday, April 7, 2025 - Blogger Aoko Otieno has delved into the private life of Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano and alleged that she belongs to the LGBTQ community.
Taking to her X account, the fiery blogger alleged that
Rebecca is involved in a romantic affair with Slyvia Museiya, the Principal
Secretary in the Tourism docket.
They allegedly meet at Novotel, Westlands, for escapades.
Aoko also claims that the two senior government officials
were once caught making out in the office.
She threatened to release the video, prompting the CS to
block her on X.
Check out her tweets.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments