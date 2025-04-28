TRIZAH’s confidant, WANJA NYARARI, reveals her stand on her troubled marriage with estranged husband, KARANGU MURAYA, after he attended her album launch and gave her 200K







Monday, April 28, 2025 - In a candid revelation, renowned social media personality, Wanja Nyarari, has revealed that her close friend, Trizah, is not yet ready to reconcile with her estranged husband, Karangu Muraya.

This statement comes after Karangu’s appearance at Trizah's highly anticipated album launch, which had many speculating about the possibility of the couple getting back together.

Karangu attended the album launch with their three kids on Sunday at Blue Springs Hotel along Thika Road, hugged Trizah passionately and gave her Ksh 200,000.

Many fans and followers had hoped that this could signal a change in their relationship dynamics, possibly marking the beginning of a reconciliation.

However, according to Wanja Nyarari, Trizah remains firm in her decision to stay apart from Karangu.

Wanja claims she drove Trizah home after the album launch and she made it clear that she is not ready to go back to Karangu, if her demands are not met.

Trizah is not ready to be in a polygamous marriage, meaning that Karangu has to kick out his second wife, Carol, if he wants to mend fences with his first wife.

The marriage between Trizah and Karangu had been marred with endless domestic disputes, which led to their separation in February this year.

Fans have been following Trizah's journey closely after she was walked out of her toxic marriage, with many admiring her growth.

She has since landed lucrative ambassadorial jobs and launched her album launch, barely 4 months after separating from Karangu.

