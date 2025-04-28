Ex-Tahidi High actress JACKIE MATUBIA alias JOLENE undergoes ozempic process to get a dream body after the gastric balloon she swallowed failed to work (PHOTOs)







Monday, April 28, 2025 - Former Tahidi High actress, Jackie Matubia, best known for her iconic role as Jolene in the popular Kenyan drama series, has made a bold decision to undergo the Ozempic weight loss treatment after a previous gastric balloon procedure failed to deliver the desired results.

The seasoned actress, who has always been open about her journey with weight loss and body image, shared photos at a city clinic undergoing the process and revealed that she was yearning to get her dream body.

Jolene had initially turned to the gastric balloon as a non-invasive option to help her lose weight.

The gastric balloon, a temporary device inserted into the stomach to help with portion control, seemed like a promising solution.

However, after months of trying to work with the balloon, Jackie admitted that it didn't quite live up to her expectations.

“I tried the gastric balloon, but I wasn’t seeing the kind of results I was hoping for,” she shared on her social media platform. “I think it works for some people, but for me, it didn't really have the impact I needed. That’s when I decided to explore other options.”

Determined to reach her fitness goals and achieve the body she’s always dreamed of, Matubia has now turned to Ozempic, a medication that has gained popularity worldwide for its ability to help people lose weight.

Ozempic, originally designed to help manage type 2 diabetes, has recently gained attention for its off-label use in weight management.

The medication works by mimicking a hormone in the body that helps regulate blood sugar and appetite, leading to reduced cravings and calorie intake.

See photos of the seasoned actress undergoing the process.

