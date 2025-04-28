Man exposes how cunning thieves are cleverly stealing school shoes from shops in Nairobi - Ogopa Kanairo! (VIDEO)







Monday, April 28, 2025 - Just when you think you’ve seen every trick in the book, Nairobi’s cons manage to surprise you yet again.

In a viral video making rounds online, a school shoe vendor shared how clever thieves are running a new scam.

According to the vendor, a person posing as a customer walks into the shop, claims his school-going child is waiting in the car, and asks to take one shoe - either left or right - to check the fit.

Since a single shoe seems useless on its own, most sellers agree without hesitation.

The trickster then dashes to a nearby shop, picks up the matching shoe of the same size, using the same excuse, and disappears, leaving both vendors stranded with shoes without partners.

Well, in Nairobi, you can never be too careful.

Clearly, con artists are always thinking several steps ahead!

Watch the video below.

Man exposes how cunning thieves are cleverly stealing school shoes from shops in Nairobi - Ogopa Kanairo! pic.twitter.com/osjPP09P7f — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST