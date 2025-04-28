Trending! X user lights up social media with post claiming 100 men can beat a gorilla - See reactions!







Monday, April 28, 2025 - An X user has sent social media into a frenzy after claiming that 100 men could defeat a gorilla in a fight.

Taking to X, @DreamChasnMike wrote;

“I think 100 niggas could beat 1 gorilla if everybody just gotta be dedicated to the shit.”

The post quickly went viral, sparking debate among users.

However, many pointed out that silverback gorillas are incredibly strong, up to nine times stronger than the average human, with a grip powerful enough to crush a crocodile.

The idea of 100 men overpowering such an animal seemed far-fetched, leaving many to question the feasibility of the claim.

See reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST