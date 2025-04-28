Love turns sour as 24-year-old KELVIN MWENDA takes his own life after being dumped by his 32-year-old girlfriend







Monday, April 28, 2025 - A family is mourning their kin who tragically passed away in Tharaka Nithi after jumping from a three-story building.

Kelvin Mwenda, 24, is said to have taken his own life after being dumped by his 32-year-old girlfriend Joylyne Kendi.

He was madly in love with the woman, despite their huge age gap.

County Police Commander Zacchaeus Ng’eno confirmed the incident and said on the fateful day Mwenda died, he showed up at his girlfriend’s rented apartment, and when he was denied access, he jumped to his death.

One of Mwenda’s former schoolmates has taken to social media to mourn him and sent condolences to his family and friends.

He advised couples not to joke with each other’s feelings, following the demise of Mwenda, who couldn’t handle rejection.

