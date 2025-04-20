Trending! Kenyan man living in Dubai wowed by a machine that tells if an Avocado is ripe - ‘No squeezing’ (VIDEO)

Sunday, April 20, 2025 - A Kenyan man living in Dubai has left netizens amazed after stumbling upon a futuristic avocado scanner in a supermarket.
While in Kenya most people still rely on the trusted ‘squeeze
test’ to gauge ripeness, Dubai is clearly ahead of the game with this high-tech
solution.
The man known online as @ceowycliffe, shared a video of the
device in action - and it’s mind-blowing.
Positioned conveniently next to the avocado display, the
sleek scanner uses sensors to instantly analyze the fruit's ripeness.
No guesswork, no squeezing - just scan and choose your
perfect avocado.
“I’ve just realized there’s this machine next to the
avocados. You scan and see if it’s ripe or not,” he explained in the video.
Holding up an avocado to the scanner, it quickly responded
with its verdict: “Very firm.”
The machine also advised that it would be perfect to eat in
a few days. After testing a few more, he finally found one that was “ripe and
firm - perfect for salads.”
The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with some
Kenyans joking that despite the tech, they’d still rather give their avocados a
good squeeze.
Watch the clip and see the buzz for yourself!
Trending! Kenyan man living in Dubai wowed by a machine that tells if an Avocado is ripe - ‘No squeezing’ pic.twitter.com/TxegeTbbMo— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 20, 2025
