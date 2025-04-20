SHOCK as a monster father allegedly kills 3-year-old son after quarrel with his wife in Siaya - DETAILS!







Sunday, April 20, 2025 - In a deeply saddening incident that has shaken the community of Wich-Lum in Siaya County, a 3-year-old boy was found dead in a thicket, following what authorities believe to be a case of domestic violence turned deadly.

The child, identified as Ian Odeny, had reportedly gone missing with his father, 42-year-old Kennedy Omondi, after a heated dispute with his wife on Friday night.

The boy’s lifeless body was discovered on Saturday in the Pap-Kado area, sending shockwaves through the quiet fishing village.

According to Edwin Juma, the Assistant Chief of Nyaguda sub-location, Omondi, a local fisherman, had engaged in a domestic altercation with his wife, Lilian Anyango, before vanishing with their son.

Authorities suspect that the child may have been killed by his father, who remains missing.

The body has since been moved to Bondo sub-county hospital mortuary as investigations continue.

This tragic case comes amid a concerning rise in domestic violence across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST