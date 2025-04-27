Trending!! Content-creation goes wrong as Slay Queen tries to kiss her boyfriend while driving - They landed in a ditch! (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 27, 2025 - A video of a couple getting cozy while driving only to land in a ditch has surfaced online and sparked reactions.

In the clip, the lady is seen gushing over her boyfriend, leaning in for a kiss while live-streaming their moment.

However, just as the boyfriend moves closer to kiss her, he loses control of the wheel, and the car dramatically veers off the road into a ditch.

While it is not clear if the couple sustained injuries, the incident has sparked widespread outrage online.

Many condemned the couple for being reckless, accusing them of putting their own lives, and those of other road users, at risk for the sake of content.

This is a wild reminder that safety should come first, even when love is in the air!

Watch the video below.

Just like that! In the name of content creation. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ch1wDmPzHm — Nose (@NoseTheCapital) April 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST